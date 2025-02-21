Insider Sale: CEO of $RBOT Sells 943 Shares

Adam David Sachs, the CEO of $RBOT, sold 943 shares of the company on 02-20-2025 for an estimated $13,704. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 52,699 shares of this class of $RBOT stock.

$RBOT Insider Trading Activity

$RBOT insiders have traded $RBOT stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RBOT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM DAVID SACHS (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 2,897 shares for an estimated $32,118 .

. SAMMY KHALIFA (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 2,074 shares for an estimated $23,237 .

. WILLIAM JOHN KELLY (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 569 shares for an estimated $5,422 .

. JOHN MAZZOLA (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 423 shares for an estimated $4,182.

$RBOT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $RBOT stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

VK SERVICES, LLC removed 965,204 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,482,358

ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD removed 86,666 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $492,262

