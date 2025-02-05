Insider Sale: CEO & President of $SPRO Sells 106,408 Shares

Sath Shukla, the CEO & President of $SPRO, sold 106,408 shares of the company on 02-05-2025 for an estimated $82,998. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,736,883 shares of this class of $SPRO stock.

$SPRO Insider Trading Activity

$SPRO insiders have traded $SPRO stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPRO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SATH SHUKLA (CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 158,090 shares for an estimated $124,881 .

. ANKIT MAHADEVIA has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 75,131 shares for an estimated $61,972 .

. ESTHER RAJAVELU (CFO & CBO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,596 shares for an estimated $53,008 .

. TIMOTHY KEUTZER (Chief Operating Officer) sold 2,213 shares for an estimated $2,987

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SPRO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $SPRO stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.