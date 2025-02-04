Insider Sale: CEO & President of $RDDT Sells 1,630 Shares

Steve Ladd Huffman, the CEO & President of $RDDT, sold 1,630 shares of the company on 01-31-2025 for an estimated $333,824. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 615,195 shares of this class of $RDDT stock.

$RDDT Insider Trading Activity

$RDDT insiders have traded $RDDT stock on the open market 279 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 279 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RDDT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOLDINGS LTD TENCENT has made 0 purchases and 49 sales selling 3,035,965 shares for an estimated $400,001,872 .

. STEVE LADD HUFFMAN (CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 109 sales selling 830,448 shares for an estimated $93,029,680 .

. JENNIFER L. WONG (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 37 sales selling 250,000 shares for an estimated $25,508,301 .

. CHRISTOPHER BRIAN SLOWE (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 45 sales selling 116,000 shares for an estimated $13,151,915 .

. MICHAEL SEIBEL has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 81,697 shares for an estimated $9,093,245 .

. ANDREW VOLLERO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $8,001,125 .

. BENJAMIN SEONG LEE (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 82,845 shares for an estimated $6,221,040 .

. MARY PORTER GALE has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 70,000 shares for an estimated $4,001,832 .

. MICHELLE MARIE REYNOLDS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,127,985.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RDDT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 273 institutional investors add shares of $RDDT stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.