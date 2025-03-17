Insider Sale: CEO & President of $EEFT Sells 95,000 Shares

Michael J Brown, the CEO & President of $EEFT, sold 95,000 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $9,565,550. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,418,966 shares of this class of $EEFT stock.

$EEFT Insider Trading Activity

$EEFT insiders have traded $EEFT stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EEFT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL J BROWN (CEO & President) sold 95,000 shares for an estimated $9,565,550

KEVIN J CAPONECCHI (CEO, epay and APAC Division) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 52,034 shares for an estimated $5,547,515 .

. NIKOS FOUNTAS (CEO, EFT EMEA Division) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,479 shares for an estimated $2,224,323 .

. MARTIN L. BRUCKNER (SVP - Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,397 shares for an estimated $1,008,383.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EEFT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 205 institutional investors add shares of $EEFT stock to their portfolio, and 219 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$EEFT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EEFT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Buy" rating on 10/01/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EEFT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EEFT forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.