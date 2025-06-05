Insider Sale: CEO & President of $CRVL Sells 2,816 Shares

Michael G Combs, the CEO & President of $CRVL, sold 2,816 shares of the company on 06-03-2025 for an estimated $316,396. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 44,281 shares of this class of $CRVL stock.

$CRVL Insider Trading Activity

$CRVL insiders have traded $CRVL stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRVL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY J MICHAEL has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 27,000 shares for an estimated $3,153,109 .

. ALAN HOOPS has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $2,108,405 .

. STEVEN J HAMERSLAG sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,234,787

R JUDD JESSUP has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 8,123 shares for an estimated $900,529 .

. BRANDON O'BRIEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,026 shares for an estimated $480,740 .

. JENNIFER YOSS (Vice President of Accounting) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,045 shares for an estimated $367,407 .

. MICHAEL G COMBS (CEO & President) sold 2,816 shares for an estimated $316,396

MARK E. BERTELS (EVP - Risk Management Services) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,250 shares for an estimated $227,073.

$CRVL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 144 institutional investors add shares of $CRVL stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

