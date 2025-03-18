Insider Sale: CEO & President of $BXMT Sells 2,315 Shares

Katharine A Keenan, the CEO & President of $BXMT, sold 2,315 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $47,912. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 246,172 shares of this class of $BXMT stock.

$BXMT Insider Trading Activity

$BXMT insiders have traded $BXMT stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BXMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATHARINE A KEENAN (CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,638 shares for an estimated $95,998 .

. ANTHONY F. JR MARONE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,019 shares for an estimated $59,268.

$BXMT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 148 institutional investors add shares of $BXMT stock to their portfolio, and 186 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BXMT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BXMT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 09/20/2024

