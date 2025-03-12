Insider Sale: CEO of $PNFP Sells 2,000 Shares

M TERRY TURNER, the CEO of $PNFP, sold 2,000 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $201,260. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 254,552 shares of this class of $PNFP stock.

$PNFP Insider Trading Activity

$PNFP insiders have traded $PNFP stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNFP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID B INGRAM has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 128,645 shares for an estimated $16,260,957 .

. ROBERT A JR MCCABE (CHAIRMAN) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 90,000 shares for an estimated $10,756,489 .

. M TERRY TURNER (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $1,331,096 .

. RICHARD D II CALLICUTT (Chairman-Carolinas & Virginia) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,023 shares for an estimated $1,307,919 .

. HAROLD R CARPENTER (EVP & CFO) sold 3,051 shares for an estimated $383,114

CHARISSA D SUMERLIN (EVP and Chief Credit Officer) sold 41 shares for an estimated $4,076

$PNFP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 207 institutional investors add shares of $PNFP stock to their portfolio, and 229 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

