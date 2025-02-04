News & Insights

Stocks
PNC

Insider Sale: CEO of $PNC Sells 1,242 Shares

February 04, 2025 — 02:30 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative ->

WILLIAM S DEMCHAK, the CEO of $PNC, sold 1,242 shares of the company on 01-31-2025 for an estimated $251,020. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 522,587 shares of this class of $PNC stock.

$PNC Insider Trading Activity

$PNC insiders have traded $PNC stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ANDREW T FELDSTEIN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $6,302,568.
  • WILLIAM S DEMCHAK (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 32,292 shares for an estimated $6,181,868.
  • STACY M. JUCHNO (Executive Vice President) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $425,300
  • MARTIN PFINSGRAFF sold 859 shares for an estimated $159,877

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PNC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 688 institutional investors add shares of $PNC stock to their portfolio, and 711 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PNC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PNC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets -> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data -> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets -> More articles by this author ->

Stocks mentioned

PNC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.