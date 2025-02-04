Insider Sale: CEO of $PNC Sells 1,242 Shares

WILLIAM S DEMCHAK, the CEO of $PNC, sold 1,242 shares of the company on 01-31-2025 for an estimated $251,020. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 522,587 shares of this class of $PNC stock.

$PNC Insider Trading Activity

$PNC insiders have traded $PNC stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW T FELDSTEIN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $6,302,568 .

. WILLIAM S DEMCHAK (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 32,292 shares for an estimated $6,181,868 .

. STACY M. JUCHNO (Executive Vice President) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $425,300

MARTIN PFINSGRAFF sold 859 shares for an estimated $159,877

$PNC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 688 institutional investors add shares of $PNC stock to their portfolio, and 711 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PNC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PNC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

