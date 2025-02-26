Insider Sale: CEO of $PAYS Sells 100,000 Shares

Mark Newcomer, the CEO of $PAYS, sold 100,000 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $272,780. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 8,936,886 shares of this class of $PAYS stock.

$PAYS Insider Trading Activity

$PAYS insiders have traded $PAYS stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PAYS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP TOPLINE has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 754,087 shares for an estimated $2,388,548 .

. CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC TOPLINE has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 754,087 shares for an estimated $2,388,548 .

. MARK NEWCOMER (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 612,000 shares for an estimated $2,056,380 .

. DANIEL SPENCE sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $360,500

MATTHEW LOUIS LANFORD (Chief Payments Officer) sold 25,360 shares for an estimated $100,326

$PAYS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $PAYS stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

