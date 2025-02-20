Insider Sale: CEO of $NTAP Sells 4,311 Shares

George Kurian, the CEO of $NTAP, sold 4,311 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $515,164. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 266,765 shares of this class of $NTAP stock.

$NTAP Insider Trading Activity

$NTAP insiders have traded $NTAP stock on the open market 53 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 53 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTAP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL J BERRY (EVP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 80,000 shares for an estimated $9,532,841 .

. GEORGE KURIAN (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 51,000 shares for an estimated $6,182,128 .

. CESAR CERNUDA (President) sold 22,000 shares for an estimated $2,529,780

THOMAS MICHAEL NEVENS has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,666 shares for an estimated $798,053 .

. ELIZABETH M O'CALLAHAN (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,082 shares for an estimated $375,069 .

. LORENZO DANIEL DE (VP, Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,011 shares for an estimated $246,551.

$NTAP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 433 institutional investors add shares of $NTAP stock to their portfolio, and 419 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

