Insider Sale: CEO of $NIKA Sells 2,000,000 Shares

Dimitar Slavchev Savov, the CEO of $NIKA, sold 2,000,000 shares of the company on 03-18-2025 for an estimated $500,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 455,589,500 shares of this class of $NIKA stock.

$NIKA Insider Trading Activity

$NIKA insiders have traded $NIKA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NIKA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DIMITAR SLAVCHEV SAVOV (CEO, CFO, President) sold 2,000,000 shares for an estimated $500,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.