Insider Sale: CEO of $LC Sells 5,250 Shares

Scott Sanborn, the CEO of $LC, sold 5,250 shares of the company on 07-17-2025 for an estimated $68,146. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,283,175 shares of this class of $LC stock.

$LC Insider Trading Activity

$LC insiders have traded $LC stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT SANBORN (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 53,750 shares for an estimated $641,759 .

. MICHAEL P ZEISSER has made 2 purchases buying 40,000 shares for an estimated $444,600 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JORDAN CHENG (General Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,000 shares for an estimated $195,867 .

. ERIN SELLECK has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,883 shares for an estimated $128,309.

$LC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of $LC stock to their portfolio, and 125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/29/2025

$LC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $LC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Timothy Switzer from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $14.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Reginald Smith from JP Morgan set a target price of $14.0 on 03/10/2025

on 03/10/2025 Brad Capuzzi from Piper Sandler set a target price of $19.0 on 01/29/2025

