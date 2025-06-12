Insider Sale: CEO of $KVHI Sells 2,368 Shares

BRENT C BRUUN, the CEO of $KVHI, sold 2,368 shares of the company on 06-10-2025 for an estimated $12,370. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 175,927 shares of this class of $KVHI stock.
$KVHI Insider Trading Activity
$KVHI insiders have traded $KVHI stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KVHI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHEN H DECKOFF purchased 22,499 shares for an estimated $129,940
- BRENT C BRUUN (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,702 shares for an estimated $57,546.
- FELISE FEINGOLD (SVP General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,152 shares for an estimated $32,895.
$KVHI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $KVHI stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ACUITAS INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 331,481 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,889,441
- NEEDHAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 188,605 shares (-16.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $997,720
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 110,835 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $586,317
- MINK BROOK ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 83,301 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $440,662
- MARQUETTE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 47,958 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $253,697
- PALOGIC VALUE MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 36,301 shares (-9.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $206,915
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 31,282 shares (-20.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $165,481
