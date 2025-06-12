Insider Sale: CEO of $KVHI Sells 2,368 Shares

BRENT C BRUUN, the CEO of $KVHI, sold 2,368 shares of the company on 06-10-2025 for an estimated $12,370. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 175,927 shares of this class of $KVHI stock.

$KVHI Insider Trading Activity

$KVHI insiders have traded $KVHI stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KVHI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN H DECKOFF purchased 22,499 shares for an estimated $129,940

BRENT C BRUUN (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,702 shares for an estimated $57,546 .

. FELISE FEINGOLD (SVP General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,152 shares for an estimated $32,895.

$KVHI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $KVHI stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.