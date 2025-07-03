Insider Sale: CEO of $KFY Sells 9,629 Shares

GARY D BURNISON, the CEO of $KFY, sold 9,629 shares of the company on 07-02-2025 for an estimated $710,070. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 201,176 shares of this class of $KFY stock.

$KFY Insider Trading Activity

$KFY insiders have traded $KFY stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KFY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GARY D BURNISON (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $7,402,489 .

. ROBERT P ROZEK (EVP, CFO & CCO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $2,910,422.

$KFY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 160 institutional investors add shares of $KFY stock to their portfolio, and 148 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

