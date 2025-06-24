Stocks
JLL

Insider Sale: CEO of $JLL Sells 275 Shares

June 24, 2025 — 04:00 pm EDT

Andrew W Poppink, the CEO of $JLL, sold 275 shares of the company on 06-20-2025 for an estimated $65,441. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 10,297 shares of this class of $JLL stock.

$JLL Insider Trading Activity

$JLL insiders have traded $JLL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JLL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ANDREW W POPPINK (CEO, Leasing Advisory) sold 275 shares for an estimated $65,441

$JLL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 311 institutional investors add shares of $JLL stock to their portfolio, and 261 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$JLL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $JLL stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JLL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

