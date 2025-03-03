Insider Sale: CEO - Grooming of $PG Sells 35,000 Shares

Gary A Coombe, the CEO - Grooming of $PG, sold 35,000 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $6,078,653. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 61.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 22,050 shares of this class of $PG stock.
$PG Insider Trading Activity
$PG insiders have traded $PG stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GARY A COOMBE (CEO - Grooming) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 100,847 shares for an estimated $17,773,217.
- MARC S. PRITCHARD (Chief Brand Officer) sold 90,450 shares for an estimated $14,819,029
- BALAJI PURUSHOTHAMAN (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,600 shares for an estimated $4,373,980.
- JON R MOELLER (Chairman, President and CEO) sold 7,007 shares for an estimated $1,202,780
- JENNIFER L. DAVIS (CEO - Health Care) sold 4,447 shares for an estimated $763,345
- R. ALEXANDRA KEITH (CEO - Beauty) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,424 shares for an estimated $754,082.
- ANDRE SCHULTEN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,569 shares for an estimated $269,325
- SUSAN STREET WHALEY (Chief Legal Officer & Secy) sold 634 shares for an estimated $108,828
$PG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,698 institutional investors add shares of $PG stock to their portfolio, and 1,719 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 12,751,276 shares (+7.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,137,751,421
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 4,428,898 shares (-21.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $742,504,749
- GQG PARTNERS LLC removed 4,300,953 shares (-44.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $721,054,770
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 3,928,244 shares (-91.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $658,570,106
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 3,014,470 shares (-13.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $505,375,895
- BANK JULIUS BAER & CO. LTD, ZURICH added 2,973,757 shares (+1195.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $498,550,361
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 2,846,560 shares (+62.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $477,225,784
$PG Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PG stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE EMILY RANDALL sold up to $15,000 on 01/06.
- REPRESENTATIVE LLOYD DOGGETT purchased up to $15,000 on 11/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
