Insider Sale: CEO - Grooming of $PG Sells 35,000 Shares

March 03, 2025 — 01:30 pm EST

Gary A Coombe, the CEO - Grooming of $PG, sold 35,000 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $6,078,653. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 61.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 22,050 shares of this class of $PG stock.

$PG Insider Trading Activity

$PG insiders have traded $PG stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GARY A COOMBE (CEO - Grooming) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 100,847 shares for an estimated $17,773,217.
  • MARC S. PRITCHARD (Chief Brand Officer) sold 90,450 shares for an estimated $14,819,029
  • BALAJI PURUSHOTHAMAN (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,600 shares for an estimated $4,373,980.
  • JON R MOELLER (Chairman, President and CEO) sold 7,007 shares for an estimated $1,202,780
  • JENNIFER L. DAVIS (CEO - Health Care) sold 4,447 shares for an estimated $763,345
  • R. ALEXANDRA KEITH (CEO - Beauty) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,424 shares for an estimated $754,082.
  • ANDRE SCHULTEN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,569 shares for an estimated $269,325
  • SUSAN STREET WHALEY (Chief Legal Officer & Secy) sold 634 shares for an estimated $108,828

$PG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,698 institutional investors add shares of $PG stock to their portfolio, and 1,719 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PG stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

