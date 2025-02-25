Insider Sale: CEO - Grooming of $PG Sells 18,000 Shares

Gary A Coombe, the CEO - Grooming of $PG, sold 18,000 shares of the company on 02-25-2025 for an estimated $3,089,880. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 44.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 22,050 shares of this class of $PG stock.

$PG Insider Trading Activity

$PG insiders have traded $PG stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARC S. PRITCHARD (Chief Brand Officer) sold 90,450 shares for an estimated $14,819,029

GARY A COOMBE (CEO - Grooming) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 65,847 shares for an estimated $11,694,564 .

. JON R MOELLER (Chairman, President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 44,247 shares for an estimated $7,492,422 .

. BALAJI PURUSHOTHAMAN (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,600 shares for an estimated $4,373,980 .

. JENNIFER L. DAVIS (CEO - Health Care) sold 4,447 shares for an estimated $763,345

R. ALEXANDRA KEITH (CEO - Beauty) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,424 shares for an estimated $754,082 .

. ANDRE SCHULTEN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,569 shares for an estimated $269,325

SUSAN STREET WHALEY (Chief Legal Officer & Secy) sold 634 shares for an estimated $108,828

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,700 institutional investors add shares of $PG stock to their portfolio, and 1,714 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PG stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.