Insider Sale: CEO of $GNL Sells 150,000 Shares

Edward M Jr. Weil, the CEO of $GNL, sold 150,000 shares of the company on 07-10-2025 for an estimated $1,141,500. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 20.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 584,053 shares of this class of $GNL stock.
$GNL Insider Trading Activity
$GNL insiders have traded $GNL stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GNL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NICHOLAS S SCHORSCH has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,703,000 shares for an estimated $57,393,182.
- EDWARD M JR. WEIL (CEO, President) sold 150,000 shares for an estimated $1,141,500
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$GNL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of $GNL stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 2,357,067 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,950,818
- CORIENT PRIVATE WEALTH LLC removed 2,298,840 shares (-98.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,482,673
- TACONIC CAPITAL ADVISORS LP added 1,106,972 shares (+110.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,900,054
- TRUEMARK INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 766,419 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,162,008
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 662,000 shares (+814.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,322,479
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 567,955 shares (-1.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,566,358
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 550,827 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,428,649
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$GNL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GNL in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 06/12/2025
- Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 03/28/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GNL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GNL forecast page.
$GNL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GNL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GNL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mitch Germain from JMP Securities set a target price of $9.0 on 06/12/2025
- Mitch Germain from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $9.0 on 03/28/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.