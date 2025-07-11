Insider Sale: CEO of $GNL Sells 150,000 Shares

Edward M Jr. Weil, the CEO of $GNL, sold 150,000 shares of the company on 07-10-2025 for an estimated $1,141,500. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 20.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 584,053 shares of this class of $GNL stock.

$GNL Insider Trading Activity

$GNL insiders have traded $GNL stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GNL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NICHOLAS S SCHORSCH has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,703,000 shares for an estimated $57,393,182 .

. EDWARD M JR. WEIL (CEO, President) sold 150,000 shares for an estimated $1,141,500

$GNL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of $GNL stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GNL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GNL in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 06/12/2025

Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 03/28/2025

$GNL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GNL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GNL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mitch Germain from JMP Securities set a target price of $9.0 on 06/12/2025

Mitch Germain from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $9.0 on 03/28/2025

