Insider Sale: CEO of $FSLY Sells 22,999 Shares

March 04, 2025 — 05:03 pm EST

Todd Nightingale, the CEO of $FSLY, sold 22,999 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $152,713. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,616,920 shares of this class of $FSLY stock.

$FSLY Insider Trading Activity

$FSLY insiders have traded $FSLY stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 35 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FSLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ARTUR BERGMAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 400,094 shares for an estimated $3,709,594.
  • TODD NIGHTINGALE (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 129,082 shares for an estimated $907,366.
  • RONALD W KISLING (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 64,170 shares for an estimated $507,086.

$FSLY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $FSLY stock to their portfolio, and 135 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

