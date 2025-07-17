Insider Sale: CEO of $FSLY Sells 11,379 Shares

Charles Lacey III Compton, the CEO of $FSLY, sold 11,379 shares of the company on 07-16-2025 for an estimated $78,173. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 413,386 shares of this class of $FSLY stock.

$FSLY Insider Trading Activity

$FSLY insiders have traded $FSLY stock on the open market 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FSLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ARTUR BERGMAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 149,778 shares for an estimated $1,321,264 .

. TODD NIGHTINGALE (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 147,191 shares for an estimated $1,138,172 .

. SCOTT R. LOVETT (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 132,353 shares for an estimated $925,737 .

. RONALD W KISLING (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 79,452 shares for an estimated $587,066 .

. CHARLES LACEY III COMPTON (CEO) sold 11,379 shares for an estimated $78,173

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FSLY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $FSLY stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$FSLY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FSLY recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FSLY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Rishi Jaluria from RBC Capital set a target price of $6.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 James Fish from Piper Sandler set a target price of $7.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Sanjit Singh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $8.0 on 05/08/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.