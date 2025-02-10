Insider Sale: CEO of $FHI Sells 5,546 Shares

Saker Anwar Nusseibeh, the CEO of $FHI, sold 5,546 shares of the company on 02-07-2025 for an estimated $215,220. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 179,096 shares of this class of $FHI stock.

$FHI Insider Trading Activity

$FHI insiders have traded $FHI stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FHI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAKER ANWAR NUSSEIBEH (CEO, Federated Hermes Limited) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,152 shares for an estimated $883,880 .

. PETER J GERMAIN (EVP, CLO & Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,413 shares for an estimated $799,476 .

. JOHN B FISHER (Vice President) sold 7,817 shares for an estimated $323,336

PAUL A UHLMAN (Vice President) sold 6,311 shares for an estimated $261,200

DOLORES D DUDIAK (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,938 shares for an estimated $238,367 .

. THEODORE W III ZIERDEN (Vice President) sold 2,478 shares for an estimated $102,621

RICHARD A NOVAK (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 1,363 shares for an estimated $56,517

METER STEPHEN VAN (VP, Chief Compliance Officer) sold 1,148 shares for an estimated $47,583

$FHI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of $FHI stock to their portfolio, and 180 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

