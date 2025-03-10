Insider Sale: CEO of $EW Sells 6,164 Shares

Bernard J Zovighian, the CEO of $EW, sold 6,164 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $428,447. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 9.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 59,082 shares of this class of $EW stock.

$EW Insider Trading Activity

$EW insiders have traded $EW stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT B. ULLEM (CVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 33,750 shares for an estimated $2,455,004 .

. DONALD E JR BOBO (CVP,Strategy/Corp Development) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 31,500 shares for an estimated $2,204,051 .

. LARRY L WOOD (Global President TAVR & Surg) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,647,862

STEVEN R LORANGER sold 5,739 shares for an estimated $438,575

HEISZ LESLIE STONE sold 5,739 shares for an estimated $435,370

DANIEL J. LIPPIS (CVP, JAPAC) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,900 shares for an estimated $285,539 .

. DAVEEN CHOPRA (CVP, TMTT) sold 1,750 shares for an estimated $128,222

WAYNE MARKOWITZ (GM & SVP, Surgical) sold 583 shares for an estimated $42,716

$EW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 465 institutional investors add shares of $EW stock to their portfolio, and 817 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

