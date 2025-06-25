Insider Sale: CEO Emeritus of $AERG Sells 10,000 Shares

Gregory James Quarles, the CEO Emeritus of $AERG, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 06-23-2025 for an estimated $21,600. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $AERG stock.

$AERG Insider Trading Activity

$AERG insiders have traded $AERG stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AERG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY JAMES QUARLES (CEO Emeritus) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $40,800 .

. CHRISTOPHER WAYNE DONAGHEY (President & CEO/Principal AO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $38,300 .

. BRADFORD THOMAS ADAMCZYK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $33,700.

$AERG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $AERG stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

3CHOPT INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 89,770 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $63,216

GAME PLAN FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0

