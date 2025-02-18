Insider Sale: CEO of $EFX Sells 1,402 Shares

Mark W Begor, the CEO of $EFX, sold 1,402 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $359,344. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 162,407 shares of this class of $EFX stock.
$EFX Insider Trading Activity
$EFX insiders have traded $EFX stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EFX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK W BEGOR (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 80,465 shares for an estimated $21,369,083.
- JAMIL FARSHCHI (EVP, CISO & CTO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,627 shares for an estimated $8,525,231.
- JOHN J III KELLEY (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,187,897.
- LISA M NELSON (EVP, President International) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,103 shares for an estimated $280,470.
$EFX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 383 institutional investors add shares of $EFX stock to their portfolio, and 402 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 3,044,299 shares (-25.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $775,839,600
- HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P added 1,761,837 shares (+96.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $449,004,159
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 987,500 shares (-10.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $251,664,375
- LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 945,988 shares (+7883233.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $241,085,041
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 791,730 shares (+95.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $201,772,390
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 751,956 shares (+93.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $191,635,986
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 679,688 shares (+15.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $173,218,486
