Insider Sale: CEO of $EFSC Sells 1,828 Shares

JAMES BRIAN LALLY, the CEO of $EFSC, sold 1,828 shares of the company on 06-26-2025 for an estimated $100,832. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 100,885 shares of this class of $EFSC stock.

$EFSC Insider Trading Activity

$EFSC insiders have traded $EFSC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EFSC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES BRIAN LALLY (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 10,778 shares for an estimated $594,084 .

. JAMES M HAVEL sold 5,525 shares for an estimated $323,046

MICHAEL E FINN has made 2 purchases buying 1,500 shares for an estimated $78,748 and 0 sales.

$EFSC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $EFSC stock to their portfolio, and 104 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

