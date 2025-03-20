Insider Sale: CEO of $CTMX Sells 37,656 Shares

Sean A. McCarthy, the CEO of $CTMX, sold 37,656 shares of the company on 03-18-2025 for an estimated $22,555. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 995,195 shares of this class of $CTMX stock.

$CTMX Insider Trading Activity

$CTMX insiders have traded $CTMX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTMX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SEAN A. MCCARTHY (CEO) sold 37,656 shares for an estimated $22,555

MARCIA BELVIN (SVP, Chief Scientific Officer) sold 19,512 shares for an estimated $11,687

LLOYD A ROWLAND (General Counsel) sold 10,203 shares for an estimated $6,111

CHRISTOPHER OGDEN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 8,551 shares for an estimated $5,122

YU-WAYE CHU (Chief Medical Officer) sold 4,025 shares for an estimated $2,410

$CTMX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $CTMX stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CTMX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CTMX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/08/2024

$CTMX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CTMX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CTMX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3.465.

Here are some recent targets:

Etzer Darout from BMO Capital set a target price of $3.68 on 11/08/2024

on 11/08/2024 Joseph Catanzaro from Piper Sandler set a target price of $3.25 on 11/08/2024

