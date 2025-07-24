Insider Sale: CEO of $CLOV Sells 118,600 Shares

Conrad Wai, the CEO of $CLOV, sold 118,600 shares of the company on 07-22-2025 for an estimated $390,194. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,494,898 shares of this class of $CLOV stock.

$CLOV Insider Trading Activity

$CLOV insiders have traded $CLOV stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLOV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARLADENISE ARMBRISTER EDWARDS sold 200,000 shares for an estimated $722,000

CONRAD WAI (CEO, Counterpart Health) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 209,797 shares for an estimated $692,968 .

. BRADY PATRICK PRIEST (CEO of Home Care) sold 75,000 shares for an estimated $276,000

KAREN SOARES (General Counsel & Secretary) sold 52,500 shares for an estimated $199,500

JAMIE L. REYNOSO (CEO, Medicare Advantage) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 42,251 shares for an estimated $115,276.

$CLOV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of $CLOV stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CLOV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CLOV in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 03/03/2025

