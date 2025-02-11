News & Insights

Insider Sale: CEO of $CKPT Sells 10,331 Shares

February 11, 2025 — 09:16 pm EST

James F III Oliviero, the CEO of $CKPT, sold 10,331 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $32,542. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 3,775,019 shares of this class of $CKPT stock.

$CKPT Insider Trading Activity

$CKPT insiders have traded $CKPT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CKPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JAMES F III OLIVIERO (CEO, President and Director) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 841,961 shares for an estimated $3,138,790.
  • WILLIAM GARRETT GRAY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 342,542 shares for an estimated $1,348,396.

$CKPT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $CKPT stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

