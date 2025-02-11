Insider Sale: CEO of $CKPT Sells 10,331 Shares

James F III Oliviero, the CEO of $CKPT, sold 10,331 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $32,542. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 3,775,019 shares of this class of $CKPT stock.
$CKPT Insider Trading Activity
$CKPT insiders have traded $CKPT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CKPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES F III OLIVIERO (CEO, President and Director) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 841,961 shares for an estimated $3,138,790.
- WILLIAM GARRETT GRAY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 342,542 shares for an estimated $1,348,396.
$CKPT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $CKPT stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC added 1,380,000 shares (+55.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,091,200
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 523,127 shares (+38.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,674,006
- KESTRA ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC added 329,281 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,053,699
- B. RILEY WEALTH ADVISORS, INC. removed 229,200 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $513,408
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 196,125 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $627,600
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 124,787 shares (+41.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $279,522
- MORGAN STANLEY added 93,000 shares (+872.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $208,320
