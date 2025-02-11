Insider Sale: CEO of $CKPT Sells 10,331 Shares

James F III Oliviero, the CEO of $CKPT, sold 10,331 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $32,542. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 3,775,019 shares of this class of $CKPT stock.

$CKPT Insider Trading Activity

$CKPT insiders have traded $CKPT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CKPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES F III OLIVIERO (CEO, President and Director) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 841,961 shares for an estimated $3,138,790 .

. WILLIAM GARRETT GRAY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 342,542 shares for an estimated $1,348,396.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CKPT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $CKPT stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.