Insider Sale: CEO & Chairperson of $APP Sells 900 Shares

Arash Adam Foroughi, the CEO & Chairperson of $APP, sold 900 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $376,569. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,871,348 shares of this class of $APP stock.

$APP Insider Trading Activity

$APP insiders have traded $APP stock on the open market 438 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 438 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GROUP PARTNERSHIP L.P. KKR has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 5,274,246 shares for an estimated $1,634,860,909 .

. DENALI HOLDINGS L.P. KKR has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 5,274,246 shares for an estimated $1,634,860,909 .

. VASILY SHIKIN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 68 sales selling 1,149,574 shares for an estimated $329,528,271 .

. HERALD Y CHEN has made 0 purchases and 101 sales selling 590,000 shares for an estimated $198,008,264 .

. ARASH ADAM FOROUGHI (CEO & Chairperson) has made 0 purchases and 156 sales selling 440,000 shares for an estimated $109,525,245 .

. KATIE KIHORANY JANSEN (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 119,752 shares for an estimated $34,264,844 .

. VICTORIA VALENZUELA (CLO & Corp. Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 158,938 shares for an estimated $24,598,891 .

. MARY MARGARET HASTINGS GEORGIADIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,500 shares for an estimated $10,360,432 .

. EDUARDO VIVAS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 30,330 shares for an estimated $10,029,070 .

. MATTHEW STUMPF (Chief Financial Officer (CFO)) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 21,101 shares for an estimated $7,019,627 .

. CRAIG SCOTT BILLINGS has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $5,740,954 .

. DAWSON ALYSSA HARVEY has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,312,265.

$APP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 537 institutional investors add shares of $APP stock to their portfolio, and 448 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$APP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $APP stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 11/11.

