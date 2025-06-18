Insider Sale: CEO & Chairman of $ZS Sells 2,849 Shares

Jagtar Singh Chaudhry, the CEO & Chairman of $ZS, sold 2,849 shares of the company on 06-17-2025 for an estimated $865,247. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 353,565 shares of this class of $ZS stock.

$ZS Insider Trading Activity

$ZS insiders have traded $ZS stock on the open market 72 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 72 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AJAY MANGAL has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 310,480 shares for an estimated $74,334,707 .

. CHARLES H GIANCARLO has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 67,824 shares for an estimated $20,416,445 .

. SYAM NAIR (CTO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 36,364 shares for an estimated $9,138,732 .

. ANDREW WILLIAM FRASER BROWN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 30,333 shares for an estimated $8,093,118 .

. ROBERT SCHLOSSMAN (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 24,652 shares for an estimated $6,264,598 .

. MICHAEL J. RICH (CRO and President of WW Sales) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,853 shares for an estimated $5,039,983 .

. ADAM GELLER (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,671 shares for an estimated $2,037,037 .

. REMO CANESSA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,933 shares for an estimated $1,382,414 .

. JAGTAR SINGH CHAUDHRY (CEO & Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,004 shares for an estimated $1,294,407 .

. RAJ JUDGE (EVP, Corp. Strategy & Ventures) sold 2,957 shares for an estimated $898,047

$ZS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 434 institutional investors add shares of $ZS stock to their portfolio, and 368 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ZS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ZS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

$ZS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ZS in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/13/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/31/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025

$ZS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ZS recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $ZS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $246.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kingsley Crane from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $305.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Gregg Moskowitz from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $250.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Taz Koujalgi from Roth Capital set a target price of $215.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 An analyst from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $207.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $242.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $233.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $260.0 on 03/06/2025

