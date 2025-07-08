Insider Sale: CEO & Chairman of $VENU Sells 741 Shares

JAY W ROTH, the CEO & Chairman of $VENU, sold 741 shares of the company on 07-03-2025 for an estimated $9,581. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,005,346 shares of this class of $VENU stock.

$VENU Insider Trading Activity

$VENU insiders have traded $VENU stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 35 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VENU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAY W ROTH (CEO & Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 85,206 shares for an estimated $1,092,767 .

. DAVID LAVIGNE has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 16,552 shares for an estimated $194,952 .

. HEATHER ATKINSON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 3,393 shares for an estimated $43,525.

$VENU Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VENU in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Northland Capital Markets issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/11/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.