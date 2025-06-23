Insider Sale: C.E.O. & Chairman of $PEGA Sells 4,484 Shares

ALAN TREFLER, the C.E.O. & Chairman of $PEGA, sold 4,484 shares of the company on 06-18-2025 for an estimated $453,870. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 17,027,892 shares of this class of $PEGA stock.

$PEGA Insider Trading Activity

$PEGA insiders have traded $PEGA stock on the open market 48 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 48 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEGA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALAN TREFLER (C.E.O. & Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 315,054 shares for an estimated $26,213,378 .

. KENNETH STILLWELL (COO, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 35,455 shares for an estimated $3,158,347 .

. RIFAT KERIM AKGONUL (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 28,097 shares for an estimated $2,611,534 .

. JOHN GERARD HIGGINS (Chief, Client &Partner Success) sold 11,830 shares for an estimated $1,209,380

EFSTATHIOS A KOUNINIS (SVP of Finance & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,372 shares for an estimated $228,781 .

. LEON TREFLER (Chief of Clients and Markets) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,801 shares for an estimated $225,567 .

. LARRY WEBER sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $100,705

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PEGA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 214 institutional investors add shares of $PEGA stock to their portfolio, and 180 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PEGA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PEGA in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/03/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025

Barclays issued a "Positive" rating on 04/24/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PEGA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PEGA forecast page.

$PEGA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PEGA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PEGA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $105.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Rishi Jaluria from RBC Capital set a target price of $120.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $90.0 on 04/23/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.