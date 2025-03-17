Insider Sale: CEO & Chairman of $LAZ Sells 26,352 Shares

Peter Richard Orszag, the CEO & Chairman of $LAZ, sold 26,352 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $1,209,746. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 13.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 170,285 shares of this class of $LAZ stock.

$LAZ Insider Trading Activity

$LAZ insiders have traded $LAZ stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LAZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EVAN L RUSSO (CEO of Asset Management) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 125,000 shares for an estimated $6,740,424 .

. PETER RICHARD ORSZAG (CEO & Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 129,078 shares for an estimated $5,859,927.

$LAZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 154 institutional investors add shares of $LAZ stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CLARO ADVISORS LLC removed 1,223,894 shares (-99.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,006,063

AMUNDI added 933,755 shares (+31967.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,069,707

FMR LLC removed 924,280 shares (-9.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,581,934

WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC removed 711,697 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,638,161

BLACKROCK, INC. added 687,703 shares (+8.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,402,950

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 638,169 shares (+98.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,852,940

BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 633,890 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,632,657

$LAZ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LAZ in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/09/2024

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 09/23/2024

