Insider Sale: CEO of $CBDS Sells 337,573 Shares

DAVID TOBIAS, the CEO of $CBDS, sold 337,573 shares of the company on 07-08-2025 for an estimated $10,059. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 30,494,719 shares of this class of $CBDS stock.

$CBDS Insider Trading Activity

$CBDS insiders have traded $CBDS stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBDS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID TOBIAS (CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 273,710 shares for an estimated $21,896 and 14 sales selling 1,453,439 shares for an estimated $36,900.

$CBDS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $CBDS stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ADVISORS MANAGEMENT GROUP INC /ADV added 42,685 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,741

WINCH ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0

