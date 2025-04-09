Insider Sale: CEO of $BTCS Sells 85,000 Shares

Charles W Allen, the CEO of $BTCS, sold 85,000 shares of the company on 04-07-2025 for an estimated $116,747. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 4,293,622 shares of this class of $BTCS stock.
$BTCS Insider Trading Activity
$BTCS insiders have traded $BTCS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BTCS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHARLES W ALLEN (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $282,539.
- MELANIE PUMP sold 22,000 shares for an estimated $76,780
$BTCS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $BTCS stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. added 118,976 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $293,870
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 90,171 shares (+242.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $222,722
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 43,900 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $108,433
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 40,686 shares (+11.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $100,494
- HERON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT removed 32,053 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $79,170
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 23,458 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,941
- XTX TOPCO LTD removed 17,257 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,624
