Insider Sale: CEO & Board Co-Chair of $NET Sells 3,295 Shares

Matthew Prince, the CEO & Board Co-Chair of $NET, sold 3,295 shares of the company on 03-19-2025 for an estimated $377,691. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 49,089 shares of this class of $NET stock.

$NET Insider Trading Activity

$NET insiders have traded $NET stock on the open market 236 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 236 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NET stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW PRINCE (CEO & Board Co-Chair) has made 0 purchases and 87 sales selling 942,912 shares for an estimated $105,368,138 .

. MICHELLE ZATLYN (President and Board Co-Chair) has made 0 purchases and 82 sales selling 441,997 shares for an estimated $50,277,386 .

. THOMAS J SEIFERT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 48 sales selling 242,270 shares for an estimated $27,269,028 .

. DOUGLAS JAMES KRAMER (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 26,481 shares for an estimated $2,757,840 .

. KATRIN SUDER has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,941 shares for an estimated $1,449,595 .

. JANEL RILEY (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 7,822 shares for an estimated $1,040,042 .

. MARIA S EITEL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,875 shares for an estimated $605,033.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NET Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 368 institutional investors add shares of $NET stock to their portfolio, and 342 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$NET Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NET stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NET stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/10.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$NET Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NET in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/02/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Buy" rating on 10/08/2024

Sandler O'Neill issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/08/2024

Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/08/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NET, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NET forecast page.

$NET Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NET recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NET in the last 6 months, with a median target of $135.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Nowinski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $135.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Gabriela Borges from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $140.0 on 01/02/2025

on 01/02/2025 James Fish from Piper Sandler set a target price of $92.0 on 11/08/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.