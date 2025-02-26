Insider Sale: CEO of $ATEC Sells 32,393 Shares

Patrick Miles, the CEO of $ATEC, sold 32,393 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $352,759. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 5,940,391 shares of this class of $ATEC stock.

$ATEC Insider Trading Activity

$ATEC insiders have traded $ATEC stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATEC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK MILES (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 275,852 shares for an estimated $3,080,894 .

. DAVID SPONSEL (EVP, SALES) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 189,160 shares for an estimated $1,982,651 .

. SCOTT LISH (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) sold 27,453 shares for an estimated $315,434

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ATEC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of $ATEC stock to their portfolio, and 132 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.