Insider Sale: CEO of $ATEC Sells 12,691 Shares

March 07, 2025 — 08:45 pm EST

Patrick Miles, the CEO of $ATEC, sold 12,691 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $135,032. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 5,857,603 shares of this class of $ATEC stock.

$ATEC Insider Trading Activity

$ATEC insiders have traded $ATEC stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATEC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • PATRICK MILES (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 288,543 shares for an estimated $3,215,926.
  • DAVID SPONSEL (EVP, SALES) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 189,160 shares for an estimated $1,982,651.
  • SCOTT LISH (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,636 shares for an estimated $594,326.
  • KAREN K MCGINNIS sold 38,320 shares for an estimated $469,803

$ATEC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of $ATEC stock to their portfolio, and 132 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

