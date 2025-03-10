Insider Sale: CEO of $ARLO Sells 259,227 Shares

MATTHEW BLAKE MCRAE, the CEO of $ARLO, sold 259,227 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $3,117,282. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,945,905 shares of this class of $ARLO stock.

$ARLO Insider Trading Activity

$ARLO insiders have traded $ARLO stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARLO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW BLAKE MCRAE (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 1,387,759 shares for an estimated $16,018,084 .

. BRIAN BUSSE (GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 164,533 shares for an estimated $1,924,941 .

. KURTIS JOSEPH BINDER (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 92,328 shares for an estimated $1,152,980.

$ARLO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 119 institutional investors add shares of $ARLO stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

