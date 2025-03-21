Insider Sale: CEO and President of $PEN Sells 600 Shares

Adam Elsesser, the CEO and President of $PEN, sold 600 shares of the company on 03-19-2025 for an estimated $167,334. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 27,752 shares of this class of $PEN stock.
$PEN Insider Trading Activity
$PEN insiders have traded $PEN stock on the open market 92 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 92 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ADAM ELSESSER (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 34 sales selling 138,200 shares for an estimated $35,291,681.
- ARANI BOSE has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $3,448,992.
- LAMBERT SHIU (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 10,241 shares for an estimated $2,820,634.
- JOHANNA ROBERTS (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 2,400 shares for an estimated $577,453.
- MAGGIE YUEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $571,994.
- DON W. KASSING has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 340 shares for an estimated $73,570.
- HARPREET GREWAL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 333 shares for an estimated $71,971.
- BRIDGET O'ROURKE sold 50 shares for an estimated $14,274
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$PEN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 178 institutional investors add shares of $PEN stock to their portfolio, and 203 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 719,571 shares (-36.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $170,883,721
- EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC removed 327,932 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $63,720,466
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 322,265 shares (+78.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,531,492
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 253,114 shares (-65.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $60,109,512
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 227,506 shares (+47.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,028,124
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 190,378 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $36,992,349
- BRAIDWELL LP removed 177,600 shares (-49.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,176,448
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$PEN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PEN in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/11/2024
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/31/2024
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/18/2024
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 10/16/2024
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 10/14/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PEN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PEN forecast page.
$PEN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PEN recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $PEN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $235.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Larry Biegelsen from Wells Fargo set a target price of $275.0 on 12/11/2024
- Matt O'Brien from Piper Sandler set a target price of $235.0 on 10/31/2024
- Pito Chickering from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $241.0 on 10/31/2024
- Jason Mills from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $235.0 on 10/16/2024
- David Rescott from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $244.0 on 10/15/2024
- Richard Newitter from Truist Financial set a target price of $235.0 on 10/14/2024
- Shagun Singh from RBC Capital set a target price of $222.0 on 10/08/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.