Insider Sale: CEO and President of $PEN Sells 5,668 Shares

Adam Elsesser, the CEO and President of $PEN, sold 5,668 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $1,593,501. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 72,308 shares of this class of $PEN stock.

$PEN Insider Trading Activity

$PEN insiders have traded $PEN stock on the open market 84 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 84 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM ELSESSER (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 121,600 shares for an estimated $30,706,543 .

. ARANI BOSE has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $3,448,992 .

. LAMBERT SHIU (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 10,241 shares for an estimated $2,820,634 .

. JOHANNA ROBERTS (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 2,400 shares for an estimated $577,453 .

. MAGGIE YUEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $571,994 .

. DON W. KASSING has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 340 shares for an estimated $73,570 .

. HARPREET GREWAL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 333 shares for an estimated $71,971 .

. BRIDGET O'ROURKE sold 50 shares for an estimated $14,274

$PEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 178 institutional investors add shares of $PEN stock to their portfolio, and 203 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

