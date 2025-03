Insider Sale: CEO AND PRESIDENT of $NTRA Sells 6,702 Shares

Steven Leonard Chapman, the CEO AND PRESIDENT of $NTRA, sold 6,702 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $978,677. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 203,354 shares of this class of $NTRA stock.

$NTRA Insider Trading Activity

$NTRA insiders have traded $NTRA stock on the open market 203 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 203 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTRA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW RABINOWITZ (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 221,130 shares for an estimated $35,729,673 .

. STEVEN LEONARD CHAPMAN (CEO AND PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 202,025 shares for an estimated $30,785,913 .

. ROELOF BOTHA has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 87,473 shares for an estimated $14,793,563 .

. MICHAEL BURKES BROPHY (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 86,750 shares for an estimated $14,540,930 .

. JONATHAN SHEENA has made 0 purchases and 69 sales selling 72,869 shares for an estimated $11,080,577 .

. SOLOMON MOSHKEVICH (PRESIDENT, CLINICALDIAGNOSTICS) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 47,752 shares for an estimated $7,668,048 .

. DANIEL RABINOWITZ (SEC. AND CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 35,836 shares for an estimated $5,877,047 .

. ROY D. BAYNES has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 37,230 shares for an estimated $5,439,564 .

. JOHN FESKO (PRESIDENT, CHIEF BUS. OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 28,855 shares for an estimated $4,686,103 .

. GAIL BOXER MARCUS has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 15,894 shares for an estimated $2,490,375 .

. ROWAN E CHAPMAN sold 1,767 shares for an estimated $300,808

$NTRA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 294 institutional investors add shares of $NTRA stock to their portfolio, and 277 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NTRA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NTRA stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTRA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 11/20.

$NTRA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NTRA in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/04/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/10/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 10/29/2024

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 10/16/2024

$NTRA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NTRA recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NTRA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $160.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Tycho Peterson from Jefferies set a target price of $182.0 on 11/13/2024

on 11/13/2024 Catherine Ramsey Schulte from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $160.0 on 11/13/2024

on 11/13/2024 Kyle Mikson from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $150.0 on 10/29/2024

