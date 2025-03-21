Insider Sale: CEO and President of $EVER Sells 65,117 Shares

Jayme Mendal, the CEO and President of $EVER, sold 65,117 shares of the company on 03-20-2025 for an estimated $1,827,834. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 9.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 619,156 shares of this class of $EVER stock.

$EVER Insider Trading Activity

$EVER insiders have traded $EVER stock on the open market 47 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 47 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVER stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAYME MENDAL (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 70,867 shares for an estimated $1,937,256 .

. DAVID BRAINARD (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 83,089 shares for an estimated $1,598,104 .

. JULIA BRNCIC (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 24,297 shares for an estimated $595,154 .

. DAVID B BLUNDIN has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 19,561 shares for an estimated $526,234 .

. JOHN L. SHIELDS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $80,000 .

. JON AYOTTE (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,324 shares for an estimated $76,157 .

. JOSEPH SANBORN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 3,752 shares for an estimated $75,730 .

. GEORGE R NEBLE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,750 shares for an estimated $71,275 .

. VENTURES, LLLP LINK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,020 shares for an estimated $27,440.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EVER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of $EVER stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$EVER Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EVER recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $EVER in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Mayank Tandon from Needham set a target price of $30.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Michael Grahamham from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $35.0 on 11/05/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.