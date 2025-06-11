Insider Sale: CEO and President of $CLPT Sells 21,247 Shares

JOSEPH BURNETT, the CEO and President of $CLPT, sold 21,247 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $282,372. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 243,522 shares of this class of $CLPT stock.

$CLPT Insider Trading Activity

$CLPT insiders have traded $CLPT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH BURNETT (CEO and President) sold 21,247 shares for an estimated $282,372

LYNNETTE C FALLON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,200 shares for an estimated $128,226.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CLPT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of $CLPT stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CLPT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CLPT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CLPT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CLPT forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.