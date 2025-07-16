Insider Sale: CEO AND PRESIDENT of $BKNG Sells 43 Shares

Glenn D Fogel, the CEO AND PRESIDENT of $BKNG, sold 43 shares of the company on 07-15-2025 for an estimated $243,768. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 27,551 shares of this class of $BKNG stock.

$BKNG Insider Trading Activity

$BKNG insiders have traded $BKNG stock on the open market 37 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 37 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKNG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GLENN D FOGEL (CEO AND PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 36 sales selling 2,026 shares for an estimated $11,194,733 .

. PAULO PISANO (CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER) sold 300 shares for an estimated $1,542,724

$BKNG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 803 institutional investors add shares of $BKNG stock to their portfolio, and 811 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BKNG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BKNG stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKNG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/07 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 05/12.

on 04/07 and 1 sale worth up to on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.

on 04/11. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/05, 03/04 and 0 sales.

$BKNG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BKNG in the last several months. We have seen 16 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/04/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025

B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025

$BKNG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BKNG recently. We have seen 22 analysts offer price targets for $BKNG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5700.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ross Sandler from Barclays set a target price of $5700.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Greg Miller from Truist Securities set a target price of $5630.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $5411.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Justin Post from B of A Securities set a target price of $5820.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Doug Anmuth from JP Morgan set a target price of $6000.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Deepak Mathivanan from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $4440.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Brad Erickson from RBC Capital set a target price of $5900.0 on 04/30/2025

