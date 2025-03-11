Insider Sale: CEO and President of $AZEK Sells 4,091 Shares

Jesse G Singh, the CEO and President of $AZEK, sold 4,091 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $170,758. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 868,765 shares of this class of $AZEK stock.

$AZEK Insider Trading Activity

$AZEK insiders have traded $AZEK stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AZEK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JESSE G SINGH (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $3,584,984 .

. SAMARA TOOLE (Chief Marketing Officer) sold 1,709 shares for an estimated $90,577

$AZEK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of $AZEK stock to their portfolio, and 243 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

