Insider Sale: CEO and President of $ACEL Sells 15,000 Shares

Andrew H. Rubenstein, the CEO and President of $ACEL, sold 15,000 shares of the company on 07-21-2025 for an estimated $188,319. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 3,982,934 shares of this class of $ACEL stock.
$ACEL Insider Trading Activity
$ACEL insiders have traded $ACEL stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACEL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID W. RUTTENBERG has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $1,739,061.
- ANDREW H. RUBENSTEIN (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 85,000 shares for an estimated $964,017.
- GORDON RUBENSTEIN has made 1 purchase buying 200 shares for an estimated $0 and 4 sales selling 84,083 shares for an estimated $939,111.
- DEREK HARMER (Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $216,800.
- CHRISTEN KOZLIK (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 3,791 shares for an estimated $43,596
$ACEL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of $ACEL stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 456,719 shares (-19.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,530,652
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ removed 378,651 shares (-89.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,756,217
- HILLSDALE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. added 374,800 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,718,016
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 359,948 shares (+252.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,570,684
- GREENVALE CAPITAL LLP removed 300,000 shares (-5.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,976,000
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 276,834 shares (+559.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,746,193
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 208,961 shares (+99.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,072,893
$ACEL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACEL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Macquarie issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025
