Insider Sale: CEO and Pres. of $OOMA Sells 10,727 Shares

ERIC B STANG, the CEO and Pres. of $OOMA, sold 10,727 shares of the company on 06-10-2025 for an estimated $139,215. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,236,997 shares of this class of $OOMA stock.

$OOMA Insider Trading Activity

$OOMA insiders have traded $OOMA stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OOMA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW H GALLIGAN sold 14,824 shares for an estimated $215,837

SHIGEYUKI HAMAMATSU (Chief Financial Officer) sold 10,704 shares for an estimated $142,460

ERIC B STANG (CEO and Pres.) sold 10,727 shares for an estimated $139,215

NAMRATA SABHARWAL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,280 shares for an estimated $110,553.

$OOMA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $OOMA stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.