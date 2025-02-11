Insider Sale: CEO and Co-CIO of $NLY Sells 50,000 Shares

David L Finkelstein, the CEO and Co-CIO of $NLY, sold 50,000 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $1,030,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 677,465 shares of this class of $NLY stock.

$NLY Insider Trading Activity

$NLY insiders have traded $NLY stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID L FINKELSTEIN (CEO and Co-CIO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $2,995,000 .

. ANTHONY C GREEN (Chief Corporate Officer, CLO) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,002,500

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NLY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 321 institutional investors add shares of $NLY stock to their portfolio, and 248 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.