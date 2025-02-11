Insider Sale: CEO and Co-CIO of $NLY Sells 50,000 Shares

David L Finkelstein, the CEO and Co-CIO of $NLY, sold 50,000 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $1,030,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 677,465 shares of this class of $NLY stock.
$NLY Insider Trading Activity
$NLY insiders have traded $NLY stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID L FINKELSTEIN (CEO and Co-CIO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $2,995,000.
- ANTHONY C GREEN (Chief Corporate Officer, CLO) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,002,500
$NLY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 321 institutional investors add shares of $NLY stock to their portfolio, and 248 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 25,722,013 shares (+5955.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $516,240,800
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 6,389,492 shares (+11.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $116,927,703
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 5,859,104 shares (+12.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $107,221,603
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 4,865,958 shares (+541.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $97,659,777
- KBC GROUP NV added 3,664,098 shares (+238.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,052,993
- BRANDYWINE GLOBAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 3,375,252 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $67,741,307
- PL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 2,640,032 shares (+1730.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,312,585
