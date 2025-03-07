Insider Sale: CEO and Chairman of $TEM Sells 94,401 Shares

ERIC P LEFKOFSKY, the CEO and Chairman of $TEM, sold 94,401 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $4,636,033. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 25,932,731 shares of this class of $TEM stock.

$TEM Insider Trading Activity

$TEM insiders have traded $TEM stock on the open market 182 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 182 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TEM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC P LEFKOFSKY (CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 70 sales selling 6,323,497 shares for an estimated $361,002,025 .

. SKY VENTURES LLC RED has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,950,000 shares for an estimated $79,762,500 .

. BRADLEY A KEYWELL has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,341,884 shares for an estimated $50,134,512 .

. THEODORE LEONSIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 400,000 shares for an estimated $16,494,839 .

. RYAN FUKUSHIMA (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 202,747 shares for an estimated $9,607,642 .

. ERIK PHELPS (EVP & Chief Admin & Legal Off) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 163,188 shares for an estimated $9,583,835 .

. ANDREW POLOVIN (EVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 130,283 shares for an estimated $8,504,373 .

. JAMES WILLIAM ROGERS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 126,525 shares for an estimated $6,902,078 .

. RYAN M BARTOLUCCI (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 26,846 shares for an estimated $1,816,356 .

. JENNIFER A DOUDNA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,503 shares for an estimated $168,261 .

. DAVID R EPSTEIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 990 shares for an estimated $45,646 .

. NADJA WEST has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 809 shares for an estimated $41,347.

